BOISE — The House Education Committee heard heated debated on two bills Wednesday morning seeking to prevent minors from obtaining harmful materials in public and school libraries; HB 139 would create civil penalties against library boards or districts if minors were to come into possession of materials deemed harmful, and HB 227 would direct school boards to adopt policies to prevent harmful materials from being in children’s sections and create standards for those policies.

The committee narrowly voted 9-8 to return HB 139 to its sponsor and it adjourned without voting on a motion on HB 227.

Laura Guido is the Statehouse reporter and covers Idaho politics. You can follow her on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido, email her at lguido@idahopress.com and sign up for the Eye on Boise newsletter online.

