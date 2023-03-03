House State Affairs door

Two bills related to sexual materials and children were introduced Friday in House State Affairs. 

 Logan Finney/Idaho Reports

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — Among a packed House State Affairs agenda, the committee Friday introduced two bills related to sexual materials and children — one that would prohibit the use of state funds and facilities to promote the “sexualization of children” and another that would require parent permission for participation in sex education in schools.

Both come with civil penalties.

Laura Guido is the Statehouse reporter and covers Idaho politics. You can follow her on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido, email her at lguido@idahopress.com and sign up for the Eye on Boise newsletter online.

Recommended for you

Load comments