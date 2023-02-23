absentee ballots file 5-19-20 by Brian

A clerk processes absentee ballots in 2020. A House committee has pitched a bill sharply limiting who is eligible to vote by absentee ballot. 

 BRIAN MYRICK/Idaho Press, file

Originally published Feb. 23 on Idaho Reports.

The House State Affairs Committee introduced a bill in a 6-3 vote Thursday that would limit who can apply for an absentee ballot in Idaho.

