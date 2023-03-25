BOISE — Lawmakers on Thursday approved three new studies by the Office of Performance Evaluations to look into the state’s Medicaid hospital payments, why the Idaho Health Data Exchange went bankrupt and the effectiveness of the state’s death investigations.
The Joint Legislative Oversight Committee heard six proposals at its second meeting of the session, but OPE Director Rakesh Mohan said the office only had capacity to do three studies. The office, which is overseen by the committee, conducts independent evaluations of state agencies and programs.
One study would look into the way the state’s Division of Medicaid pays for inpatient hospitalization of its participants. The division currently uses a diagnosis-related grouping method, according to the letter requesting the study, which means one payment is made based on a grouping of the patient’s stay rather than for each element.
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, presented the proposal to the committee. The request was also signed by House Speaker Mike Moyle, R-Star; Reps. David Cannon, R-Blackfoot and Douglas Pickett, R-Oakley.
The division switched to this method of payment from a cost-based reimbursement model starting at the beginning of the 2022 fiscal year. The requesters want to look into how Idaho’s hospital payment rates compare to other states’ programs, if the DRG method has lowered costs, and how much Idaho’s total spending on outpatient hospital services compares to Medicare and other state Medicaid programs.
Rubel noted to the committee that the cost of the state’s Medicaid program has been something the Legislature has wrestled with. As of Friday, lawmakers had drafted a third version of the Medicaid budget and yet to vote on it, Idaho Reports reported.
There are also questions about whether the state should move to a managed care model or continue with the DRG method, Rubel said.
“I think the hope is that this will get us the information we need to determine which direction to move forward,” she said.
The same group of representatives along with Sen. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, proposed the health data exchange evaluation.
The Idaho Health Data Exchange evaluation will look at what led to Idaho’s health data exchange filing for bankruptcy in August 2022, if the state had responsibility, or if actions could have been taken to prevent this.
The data exchange is a “secure statewide internet-based health information exchange with the goal of improving the quality and coordination of health care in Idaho,” according to its website.
In 2006, the Legislature directed the Department of Health and Welfare to create a commission to look at improving health care through health information technology. In 2008, the commission created the exchange and funded it primarily through federal funds. These federal dollars, through the Health Information Technology for Economic Clinical Health Act, funded 90% of the states’ cost to administer health exchanges, according to the letter requesting the study.
When the exchange filed for bankruptcy, it reported owing $4 million to creditors. The requesters want to look at if Idaho could have improved its oversight of the program and how it could move forward.
Rep. Colin Nash, D-Boise, presented the study request to took into the death investigation process. His request was also signed by Reps. Rod Furniss, R-Rigby, and Britt Raybould, R-Rexburg.
Nash said that with only one forensic pathology lab, the state is overly reliant on it and one out-of-state lab. A new lab is underway in Eastern Idaho, the Idaho Press previously reported. He also said that because coroners are elected, there aren’t standards for the position.
He said with two high-profile cases recently — the Vallow-Daybell and Moscow homicides — this study would be timely.
“I think this is a critical public service that we need to understand if it’s being done correctly and if there are better ways to do it statewide,” Nash said.
Committee members ranked their top choices from the six presented and then voted to pursue the top three choices. The health exchange and Medicaid rates proposals tied for the top spot and death investigations came next.
Mohan said that when considering which evaluations to perform, the office must consider if there’s broad interest, the timeliness, the potential for state cost-savings in utilizing the results, feasibility and the jurisdiction or appropriateness of the office conducting the study.