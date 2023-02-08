Support Local Journalism


The House State Affairs Committee, in a party-line vote, approved a proposal to eliminate the bipartisan Joint Legislative Oversight Committee and move oversight of the Office of Performance Evaluations to the Legislative Council, in a move that its sponsor says will eliminate red tape and its opponents say will undermine the non-partisan nature of the office.

The bill would also reduce the votes needed to approve a director of the office and alter the language regarding the office’s conduct and issuance of evaluations.

Rep. Megan Blanksma speaks during a hearing before the House State Affairs Committee Tuesday at the State Capitol. Blanksma said she thought the minority party was overrepresented in the bipartisan Joint Legislative Oversight Committee.
Rep. John Gannon and Rep. Brooke Green hear from Rakesh Mohan, with the Office of Performance Evaluations, during a hearing before the State Affairs Committee at the State Capitol on Tuesday.

