The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday supported the nomination of Judge Amanda Brailsford as U.S. District Court Judge in Idaho. If confirmed by the Senate, Brailsford would be the first woman to serve as a U.S. district judge in Idaho.

The committee approved her in a voice vote, in which the committee members said aye or nay all at once; This is rare for a judicial nomination, according to University of Richmond law professor Carl Tobias, who tracks federal judge appointments. Brailsford had enough support that no one requested a roll call vote, in which each senator would separately cast their vote.

Laura Guido is the Statehouse reporter and covers Idaho politics. You can follow her on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido, email her at lguido@idahopress.com and sign up for the Eye on Boise newsletter online.

