BOISE — Ada County Commissioner Ryan Davidson's March conversation with Magistrate Judge David Manweiler, in which Davidson asked the judge to reverse his decision to issue a bench warrant for anti-government activist Ammon Bundy, did not violate Idaho laws, according to an investigation by the Idaho Attorney General's office.
"Commissioner Davidson's decision to approach a judge in open court to discuss an ongoing criminal case, while disconcerting, did not constitute a crime under Idaho law," wrote Deputy Attorney General Colleen Zahn in a Monday letter to Mike Satz, executive director of the Idaho 97 Project, an anti-extremism group that filed complaints against Davidson.
The investigation "did not reveal a crime that could be proven beyond a reasonable doubt," Zahn wrote. However, the Attorney general's office recommends Davidson receive training "concerning appropriate interactions with the judiciary."
The investigation stems from a March 15 conversation in which Davidson requested that Bundy be granted access to the Ada County Courthouse despite Bundy flouting the courts’ COVID-19 safety protocols. Bundy and another man were set to go on trial for charges of trespassing and resisting or obstructing officers in connection with a protest at the Idaho Statehouse last year. They were barred entry from the Ada County Courthouse for refusing to wear required face masks, and Manweiler issued bench warrants for both men for failure to appear at the court proceeding.
Davidson approached Manweiler in a courtroom and asked the judge if he would "quash the warrants" if Davidson "could convince the two co-defendants to come in for the trial." At the time, dozens of Bundy supporters were protesting outside the courthouse. Davidson later told investigators he was concerned with "the possibility of violence or arrests being made" if the proceedings didn't continue, Zahn's letter says.
The investigation probed whether Davidson violated a state law against improperly influencing a public official. Idaho Code 18-1353 makes it a crime to threaten harm against a public official or privately address them with the intention of influencing a judicial or administrative proceeding.
The investigation found that Davidson did not threaten Manweiler, nor did he privately address the judge, as the conversation took place in a public courtroom. Seven witnesses attested to the conversation.
Zahn's letter noted that the Attorney General's office "does not condone" the commissioner's conduct and that the Idaho Criminal Rules govern proper forms of communication with courts.
"This office is unaware of any rule that would allow a county commissioner to involve himself in a pending criminal case, regardless of his motivations," Zahn wrote. "Moreover, such actions put a judge presiding over a case in a difficult position given the judge's obligations under the Idaho Code of Judicial Conduct."