GARDEN CITY — As debates rage on across the country about the best ways to address police violence against people of color, the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs met with representatives from 32 of Idaho's law enforcement agencies for a summit on cultural competency and cultural awareness.
The summit, "Building Diversity: Strengthening Our Communities," has been in the works for more than a year, but Margie Gonzalez, the commission's executive director, said the "uncertain times we are in" have revealed the importance of serving Idaho's vulnerable communities.
The all-day workshop was hosted Thursday at the Riverside Hotel, with masks and social distancing measures, and online over Zoom.
The idea for the conference came as the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs traveled across the state, meeting with Latino communities. The commission said they heard overwhelmingly that many Latinos are often guarded with their local public safety departments.
Latinos make up over 13% of Idaho's population and are the fastest-growing population in the state.
The summit was about listening to the community members in the Latino community and others to better understand their individual challenges, said Juan Alvarez, commission board chairman and deputy laboratory director for management at Idaho National Laboratory.
"As public leaders and servants, this is about us standing together to help figure out the tools to protect our diverse public," Alvarez said in a video during the summit. "It is a commitment to working for others."
Robert Strauss, owner of Global Perspectives Consulting based in Denver, was one of the summit's keynote speakers and he hosted one of the workshops, "Cultural Intelligence for Law Enforcement."
His message was simple: cultural differences are more powerful than we know and in order to work through them, we must be willing to understand the differences between patterns of culture and the way different cultures view conflict.
In his workshop, Strauss said, based on his own research, in conflict, law enforcement tends to focus on topics and process of enforcing the law, while citizens focus on identity and have an expectation of respect.
"Here is the challenge for law enforcement: to enforce the law and relate to citizens," Strauss said. "There are people standing in front of us that have different expectations of conflict."
William Snowden, a former New Orleans attorney, hosted another workshop and was a second keynote speaker. His presentation, "The way we see each other is the way we treat each other," was about implicit bias and how to observe it.
One example of implicit bias that Snowden mentioned is that Black men are often perceived to be larger, stronger and more muscular than white men. He said they are often perceived to be capable of causing harm.
Snowden, a Black man, said he took an implicit bias test while practicing law in New Orleans and it showed he has an implicit association between Black people and criminality.
"I thought it was wrong and that it didn't make sense," he said. "I share this with you all because even though I care about improving poor people's situations in New Orleans, I have implicit association that impacts my work."
Snowden pushed back against the idea that some people "don't see race."
"We can say, 'I don't think about a person's race,' but in the way we perceive and interact with each other, it is impossible to think we don't see that person's race or gender," Snowden said.
Boise Police Officer Ed Moreno, the department's Hispanic community liaison, presented at the summit and was also in attendance with five Boise Police officers.
He said he was thrilled with how the summit turned out, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I am hoping that everyone learned something from it," Moreno said. "When I presented our portion, we presented what Boise is doing for outreach into the Hispanic and refugee communities and what our intention is. I was hoping to give officers from other departments ideas on how to start their own outreach."
Boise Police Office Jessica Knarr also presented at the summit; she is the refugee liaison officer for the department.
"I am hoping that Margie and the commission continue this effort to provide this kind of training to law enforcement officers," Moreno said.
In a statement, BPD spokeswoman Haley Williams said, "We recognize that not all communities have the same trust in police as others and we appreciate the chance to build some of those relationship and develop future partnership."
The workshop was the first of its kind in the state, Gonzalez said, and is just a stepping stone to "a commitment to working towards solutions to address the needs of vulnerable communities."