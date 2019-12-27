State regulators with the Idaho Public Utilities Commission approved an agreement that will allow Idaho Power to buy 120 megawatts of energy from Jackpot Solar, the commission announced Friday.
In April, Idaho Power filed an application with the commission seeking approval of a power purchase agreement with Jackpot Holdings LLC for energy generated by Jackpot Solar.
Idaho Power will initially buy energy from Jackpot Solar at $21.75 per megawatt hour, with the price to increase 1.5% each year for the term of the purchase agreement, according to the PUC’s press release. The purchase agreement has a 20-year term.
The pricing is contingent on the project developer securing a 30% federal investment tax credit, which steps down at the end of 2019. Idaho Power will own all renewable energy credits associated with the energy produced by Jackpot Solar.
The commission is requiring Idaho Power to comply with competitive procurement rules applicable in Idaho Power’s Oregon service territory when it procures supply-side resources. Those rules contain an exception for time-limited opportunities that benefit Idaho Power customers.
Because the project’s pricing depends on securing the federal investment tax credit, which ends at the end of 2019, and because Idaho Power customers benefit economically from the pricing in the power purchase agreement, Idaho Power said the project fits within the exception.
The commission said it approved the power purchase agreement after a lengthy review that included economic analyses, information from Idaho Power’s integrated resource plan, and evaluating if the purchase agreement would economically benefit the company’s customers, among other factors.