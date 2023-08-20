Enrique Lopez

Enrique Lopez

Hello, my name is Enrique Lopez, and I am a student at the College of Idaho where I am studying mechanical engineering. Born and raised in the Caldwell-Nampa area, I hope to use my connection to the community to help reach a large variation of people through my stories.

During this last spring semester, Mia Maldonado from the Idaho Capital Sun visited a club I’m a part of, the Association of Latino-Americano Students (ALAS). She brought up an opportunity that sought after Latino Students who were interested in journalism. It was a paid internship that would put the student in an Idaho newsroom and allow them to report on current events. The goal of the program is to give Latino students the opportunity to share their voices in an unrepresented profession. Their goal is advertised through the name, Voces Internship of Idaho.

