.Expect Record setting rainfall today and Monday across the region
associated with the remnants of Hurricane Hilary. This will likely
produce flash flooding, rock slides and debris flows.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/ TODAY
THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Idaho, including the following areas, Boise
Mountains, Camas Prairie, Lower Treasure Valley ID, Owyhee
Mountains, Southern Twin Falls County, Southwest Highlands, Upper
Treasure Valley, Upper Weiser River, West Central Mountains and
Western Magic Valley. Portions of Oregon, including the following
areas, Baker County, Harney County, Malheur County and Oregon
Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...From Noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ today through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks,
streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding
may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings
may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with
debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and
rivers are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A monsoon moisture surge today followed by tropical moisture
from the remnants of Hurricane Hilary on Monday has increased
confidence in the potential for flash flooding. The heaviest
rainfall is expected Monday when Hilary's moisture interacts
with an incoming Pacific upper trough, producing rainfall
rates as high as 4 inches per hour.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Hello, my name is Enrique Lopez, and I am a student at the College of Idaho where I am studying mechanical engineering. Born and raised in the Caldwell-Nampa area, I hope to use my connection to the community to help reach a large variation of people through my stories.
During this last spring semester, Mia Maldonado from the Idaho Capital Sun visited a club I’m a part of, the Association of Latino-Americano Students (ALAS). She brought up an opportunity that sought after Latino Students who were interested in journalism. It was a paid internship that would put the student in an Idaho newsroom and allow them to report on current events. The goal of the program is to give Latino students the opportunity to share their voices in an unrepresented profession. Their goal is advertised through the name, Voces Internship of Idaho.
Through the Voces Internship, I have been given the opportunity to work with The Idaho Press so that I may explore a different part of myself. As a child, I always had a love for writing. I had originally planned to be a novelist, but plans changed and now I am constantly engulfed in mathematics and physics. That said, I do not want to lose touch with that part of myself; therefore, I hope to use this 20-week experience to grow not only as a writer but also as a person.
As part of the large Latino community in Canyon County, I hope my voice can represent those who may be afraid to tell their story. I hope that my stories will reach deeper and help the misinformed or the people who aren’t informed at all truly understand what is happening in our community. Although Caldwell and Nampa have had the largest Latino population in Idaho for decades, there are still many stories to be told. My goal is to tell those stories in the hope that one day, people will understand one another.