NAMPA — As soon as I pulled a blue paintball gun from my holster, I knew I was not equipped for this.
The Nampa Police Department invited the media to attend a training simulation on Tuesday at the Nampa Fire Training Facility, but not just to observe. This simulation was unique in that the reporters were thrown into it with little to no knowledge and nearly zero experience.
I was only told how to pull the trigger, but everything else was left up to what seemed like complete lack of knowledge — and luck.
The department held two tactical simulations for local media to give an in-depth, firsthand look at what officers are experiencing during a shooting, a crisis or an escalated situation. One scenario was a traffic stop, and the other was a fake dispatch call about a man snooping around a vehicle. I was fitted with a bulletproof vest and a holster, full of fake ammunition, a taser and a paintball gun.
The facility was large, with training buildings and police vehicles scattered around the parking lot. Boxes of props cluttered a trailer full of tactical gear, and three shooting targets lined the front of a large, white shed. Nine reporters from the Treasure Valley circled around to listen to what little direction we would be given to receive a full experience regarding use of force.
As a person with little knowledge of what was about to happen, I was hesitant, but immediately drew my paintball gun when I saw a thick black object being pointed at me by role-player Roger Schultz during the simulation — until I realized it was a cell phone, and refrained from pulling the trigger.
Local police have been subject to high scrutiny in the valley in light of recent shootings — notably, Nampa Police have had three officer-involved shootings this year, all in the summer months, which left two dead and one injured and raised questions of mental health needs and what is necessary regarding lethal force.
“I am going to use other tools, but as soon as I see you as a deadly threat, if I don’t do something right now, there’s going to be serious, serious injury here,” said Lt. Eric Skoglund of the Nampa Police Department.
Nampa Police defended their use-of-force training, which is incorporated into training every three weeks, but is initially taught in the police academy along with an eight-hour class.
It also includes mental health crisis training and de-escalation tactics, which is incorporated into nearly 90% of their tactical training, said Sgt. Jason Cantrell of the Nampa Police Department. The mental health training, or CIT, is 40 hours long, he said.
Sgt. Doug Harward said the top priority is getting someone help, but sometimes the circumstances don’t always turn out that way. However, Harward said, being in a mental health crisis does not always mean force should not be used.
“We try to only use reasonable force to keep someone from harming themselves or the public,” Harward said. “But ultimately, that person is in a crisis and we need to get them help.”
Trying to de-escalate Schultz was my main priority, even though in another scenario, he lunged at me with a fake knife. My sense of adrenaline was trying to overtake my ability to think, however, and I began to panic, escalating the situation more.
I was constantly torn between using the taser and the gun. The constant up and down and fear of the unknown was nearly too much, and my instinct told me to shoot Schultz in the leg, but I couldn’t get it out of my holster. My hands were cold, and it was hypothetically too late for me.
Police shoot to stop the threat, Cantrell said, and added that it’s nearly impossible to shoot at a moving arm and leg.
“I’m getting ready to stop that threat from hurting anyone else in this room or myself because I want to go home and see my sweet daughter,” Cantrell said. “I am shooting for the biggest mass possible.”
At the end of the training, some of the officers joked that they’d “ride along” with the media for a day on the job.
I’m not sure they’d be equipped for that, either.