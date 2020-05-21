The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers wants residents to weigh in on a potential 15-mile trail along Lucky Peak Reservoir's southern shoreline.
The new trail would be for both mountain bikers and pedestrians and would provide access for hunters and other outdoor recreation enthusiasts, according to a press release from the Corps of Engineers.
A recent investigation by the Corps determined that building the trail would cause no significant impact to the environment.
The trail would go from the Lucky Peak Dam at Lydle Gulch along the southern side of the lake all the way up to the Chimney Rock camping area, across from the Spring Shores Marina.
If the Corps of Engineers does go ahead with the trail, it would be constructed in a partnership with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the Bureau of Land Management. Volunteers from the Southwest Idaho Mountain Bike Association would help build the trail, according to the press release.
The comment period window is May 22 to June 21. Comment at the Corps of Engineers website, www.nww.usace.army.mil, or email to nepanww@usace.army.mil and put "LP Trail EA" in the subject line.