As the Publisher of the Idaho Press, I am thrilled to announce that we are upgrading our e-edition to provide readers with an even better digital reading experience. We are committed to delivering our readers the best local news available in print, and this new and improved e-edition reinforces that approach.
The new and improved e-edition will include every article, image, graph, chart, and print ad published in the Idaho Press as well as expanded national news and sports. Additionally, subscribers can select the reading format that’s best for them on the digital device of their choice. These enhancements will make accessing and navigating the e-edition easier and more intuitive than ever before.
We are also excited to announce that the new e-edition will feature a dedicated IOS and Android app that will make it extremely easy to read the Idaho Press anywhere at any time, no driveway required. This app is designed specifically for digital e-edition readers and will include all the same great content that you expect from the Idaho Press. Simply search your favorite app store for the Idaho Press e-Editon.
Please note that this upgrade will likely require readers to re-enter their credentials to gain access to the new and improved e-edition, but we are confident that the enhanced features will make it worth the effort. We are committed to providing our readers with the best local news available in print, and the e-edition is just one more way we are doing that.