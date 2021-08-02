BOISE — Embattled Idaho state Rep. Priscilla Giddings, who is running for lieutenant governor, engaged in a testy two-hour exchange with the House Ethics Committee on Monday, bristling at most of the questions she was asked and terming them “irrelevant” while also continuing to “absolutely” stand by all her actions in outing a young alleged rape victim.
Giddings is accused of “conduct unbecoming a representative which is detrimental to the integrity of the House as a legislative body,” for publicizing, both on her Facebook page and in a taxpayer-funded electronic newsletter to constituents, a post on the far-right website “Redoubt News” that included the name, photo and personal details of a 19-year-old House intern who accused another House member of rape.
“There is no victim,” Giddings, R-White Bird, declared to the committee. “There were no charges and there still are no charges to this day, is what I’m aware of.” She contended that the state’s constitutional protections for crime victims are therefore “irrelevant” to her case.
Boise Police have been investigating the allegations against former state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, who acknowledged sexual contact with the young intern but claimed it was consensual. He resigned after the Ethics Committee in April recommended he be suspended without pay from the House for the remainder of his two-year term.
Giddings, a von Ehlinger ally, called the ethics charges against the 38-year-old former representative a “blatant liberal smear job” in her constituent newsletter. She testified on von Ehlinger’s behalf to the Ethics Committee in April, defending her publicizing of the young woman’s information and saying, “I believe that everybody should be innocent until proven guilty, and that both sides of the story should be equally represented.”
All the other witnesses who were called to testify Monday strongly disagreed with Giddings’ position.
“To me, it’s conduct unbecoming to anybody, not just a House member,” said Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, one of a bipartisan group of 24 House members who signed ethics complaints against Giddings.
House Judiciary Chairman Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, who filed his own separate complaint against Giddings, told the panel he feared Giddings’ actions “would have a chilling effect on people coming forward” to report abuses by elected lawmakers.
Rep. Brooke Green, D-Boise, testified that she was the chief complainant in the second complaint filed against Giddings. The 24 House members’ names are listed in the complaint in alphabetical order, she said, and that’s why House Speaker Scott Bedke’s name appears first, but Green said he was actually the final complainant to sign on.
Giddings has made much of that complaint being from Bedke, who, like her, is running for lieutenant governor in the 2022 GOP primary. However, the complaint was filed before either of them entered the race.
Green said she brought the complaint to the speaker only after she had a large bipartisan group signed on. “It was our intent that if we were going to do this, we were going to do it in a bipartisan way,” Green told the committee, free from “partisan political positioning.”
Freshman Rep. Julie Yamamoto, R-Caldwell, who also signed the complaint, told the committee, “Does she have the right to post on her Facebook whatever she wants? I would say yes. And does she have to accept the consequences that come with that? I would say yes.”
Giddings submitted a written statement to the committee, saying, “I deny all the allegations made against me in their entirety.”
She decried the ethics complaints as “unfounded biased attacks driven by partisan, political goals,” and “nothing more than crass attempts by my political opponents to take advantage of the woke cancel culture political movement.”
She also implied, with no specifics, that other House members have committed an array of offenses ranging from pedophilia to extramarital affairs to DUIs, but haven’t been brought up on ethics charges, and that she was being unfairly targeted.
Rep. Sage Dixon, R-Ponderay, the House Ethics chairman, said, “That’s all rumor and innuendo, because nothing obviously ever became public.” He noted that ethics complaints against lawmakers are investigated confidentially first, and are made public only if they prove to be founded.
Giddings also contended her actions to post the links to the intern’s personal information fell under her free speech rights. “The complaint is unfounded and is a naked attempt to deprive a citizen of Idaho of her Constitutional rights of speech and press,” Giddings wrote.
When questioned by the committee and its attorney, Christopher McCurdy of the firm Holland & Hart, a former Ada County deputy prosecutor, Giddings repeatedly disputed the basis for the questions she was asked.
When McCurdy asked her, “Do you believe the First Amendment right is an absolute right?” Giddings responded, “I don’t think I’m here to talk about my beliefs. Because I believe in God and I believe in organic food. … I believe I still don’t know what I’ve been accused of and what the actual evidence is, so maybe you can show me.”
Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, noted that she’d been provided copies of the complaints against her and had responded with her own submission to the committee.
When Giddings was asked to summarize her defense against the complaints, she began again reading her opening statement that she’d read to the committee at the start of the hearing Monday morning, word for word. Dixon stopped her, noting that the committee already had heard that.
In response to another of McCurdy’s questions, Giddings, to titters from the audience, asked him, “Where’d you go to law school?” Dixon cautioned her and the audience to observe decorum.
McCurdy holds a law degree from Duke University, and also is a graduate of the University of Idaho.
Committee members repeatedly pleaded with Giddings to cooperate with the panel, answer its questions and give her side of the story, but they were repeatedly rebuffed. They noted that they invited her repeatedly to address the panel confidentially during its preliminary investigation, before it made the complaint public, but she refused to appear.
She submitted a list of 11 witnesses she wanted to call, and had requested the committee staff and attorney on Friday to prepare subpoenas for all of them, which it spent all day doing and provided them to her.
However, Giddings never served any of the subpoenas. Giddings’ proposed witnesses ranged from Bedke and attorneys Bill Myers, David Leroy and Brian Kane to an Ada County sheriff’s deputy who responded to Giddings’ 911 call to express concern over a process-server bringing a subpoena to her home; to a person Giddings identified as the landlord of the young intern involved in the von Ehlinger case; to state GOP Reps. Dorothy Moon, Ron Nate and Judy Boyle, all three of whom were in the audience.
Giddings said, “It was my understanding since the committee served my subpoena, that the committee would serve those subpoenas.”
Giddings then announced, “I do not want to waste any more of the taxpayers’ money, so I am done for today.” She stood and left the hearing room; a handful of her supporters applauded her as she left.
The committee then adjourned until Tuesday at 10 a.m., when it will take no further testimony, but will discuss the matter and make its decision.
Dixon said he thought Monday’s hearing had gone well, though he said, “It would’ve been helpful to have a little more participation from the respondent in the ways she chose to speak to us.”
Potential sanctions against Giddings could include reprimand, censure or expulsion from the House; the committee’s recommendation will go to the full House for a vote.