NAMPA — Dressed in a brand new suit and ready to get on the bus to her first tournament, Kasey Moulton didn’t yet know what she was getting into.
“If I could tell 14-year-old Kasey getting on that bus, that you're not just going to like this, but you're gonna love it, and it's gonna become everything you do … I wouldn’t have believed myself,” Moulton said.
In the four years since, Moulton, who graduated from Columbia High School this spring, has qualified for nationals every year — one of only 90 students in the country to do so, according to the Nampa School District. She ranks in the top 25 nationally for competition points and GPA, and this year was recognized by the National Speech and Debate Association with the All American Award. She was chosen for the award from almost 200,000 student-members of the association’s Honor Society.
“I set some almost unrealistic goals, starting my freshman year,” Moulton said. “And it's really crazy for me to say that I hit every one of them, even though I didn't expect to. And one of those goals was to make the top 25.”
Moulton “hit the ground running” her freshman year, Nampa School District speech and debate coach Jeff Stoppenhagen said. “I think it was because of her success her freshman year that motivated her to do it for all four years.”
Moulton this year was the top debater in Idaho with 3,055 competition points and a 4.15 GPA.
All American Awards are given to athletes in various sports and activities around the nation.
“In the sense that you're continually challenging yourself, debate is a sport, but I also understand those who say it's not a sport,” Moulton said. “We're not out on a football field at 8 a.m., but we are on at 6:30 a.m. racing across the Treasure Valley. I've been across the state and the nation, it’s definitely a sport-level commitment.”
Her achievements have bolstered her college applications, and in the fall she will attend Whitman College as a member of the Whitman College Debate Team. She plans to study politics, film and media.
“I'm excited to get the opportunity to continue to challenge myself and to get a whole new community of people,” Moulton said.
Moulton attended the National Speech & Debate Tournament competitions for four years: 2017 in Birmingham, Alabama; 2018 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida; 2019 in Dallas, Texas; and 2020 virtually from home. In all years she has competed, she has been accompanied and supported by her team.
She is grateful for the support from the community through all four years of debate.
“I am the top debater in Idaho by the numbers because of the community that pushed me to do so,” Moulton said. “Other people took a chance and recognized that debate is a space for everyone. And so I'm really thankful for the community, and for the people around me for pushing and giving me a home.”
Moulton was always willing and eager to get out there and compete, Stoppenhagen said. “It's a huge acknowledgement for the hard work that the students put in, and the award a tangible, physical acknowledgement of hard work and dedication.”