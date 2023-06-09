College of Western Idaho Trustee Annie Hightower has resigned.
The board accepted her resignation at its meeting on Thursday, according to a press release from the college.
Hightower won reelection in 2022 for the board’s Zone 4 seat, but has chosen to resign due to family considerations, she said in the release.
“Serving students while on the Board of Trustees has been a wonderful opportunity,” Hightower said. “However, for the well-being of my family, I have decided to step down from my role at CWI to spend more time with my children and husband.”
Board Chair Molly Lenty said Hightower’s service has been instrumental.
“Her leadership and commitment to the evolution of the college was key in updating policies and in supporting the campus visioning process as CWI grows to meet the needs of our thriving community," Lenty said. "We will work hard over the following weeks to identify a qualified and dedicated leader to join the board on behalf of Zone 4.”
The board is comprised of five volunteers who are elected at-large by Ada and Canyon County voters for four-year terms. The current vacancy will be filled by someone appointed by the board, and will serve until the November 2024 election, according to the college’s website.
Prospective applicants are encouraged to see if they meet the requirements for the position. Basic eligibility includes being an Idaho resident and living in Zone 4, which encompasses parts of Meridian and Boise.
