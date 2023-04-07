CWI Boise building

The College of Western Idaho's future Boise campus will be built on the corner of Whitewater Boulevard and Main Street west of downtown.

 screenshot/KTVB

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published April 6 on KTVB.COM.

If you've cruised down Whitewater Park Boulevard just west of downtown Boise, you've likely seen the empty lot on the corner of Main Street surrounded by College of Western Idaho signs.

Recommended for you

Load comments