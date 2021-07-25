We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email

The College of Western Idaho has officially begun its search for a new college president.
Summit Search Solutions, an executive search firm, is assisting with the search for candidates, the release said. Focus groups were held in the spring, and a search committee has formed to participate in the selection process.
“We’ll take the needed time and do the work and necessary due diligence to ensure that we are addressing the needs of our students, the many communities we serve, and, of course, our faculty and staff as we prepare to select our next president,” said Molly Lenty, CWI’s board chairwoman.
The presidential profile and more information on the search process are available on CWI’s website. The college will begin reviewing applications “immediately,” and applicants who apply by Sept. 12 will receive first consideration, the release said.