NAMPA — College of Western Idaho is looking for its next president.
Bert Glandon announced his retirement in February and the school’s search for his replacement is picking up. CWI is using Summit Search Solutions to help with the search, the school announced in a news release.
Summit is holding listening sessions and focus groups. The school is inviting people to a public forum at 9 a.m. May 21. More information can be found at cwi.edu/cwi-presidential-search.
Feedback from the forums will help guide the search committee. Summit will help evaluate candidates, select and interview semifinalists and finalists and offer the top candidate.
“We’ll take the needed time, do our work, follow the necessary due diligence to ensure that we are addressing the needs of our students, the many communities we serve and, of course, our faculty and staff as we prepare to select our next president,” trustee board Chairwoman Molly Lenty said in a news release.
Glandon’s last day will be May 15. He became the second president in school history in 2009. Since then, the school’s enrollment has grown from 1,200 students to more than 30,000 annually. Enrollment includes online-only students and high school students earning dual-credit, and the college has several locations in Nampa and Boise.