The College of Western Idaho announced plans to expand its campus in Nampa in the coming years.
The first of expansion will include a health and sciences building, agricultural science and horticulture facilities and a student learning hub.
CWI President Gordon Jones said that the college is serving 30,000 students. While the college leadership has historically done what it could to accommodate rapid expansion, that has also translated to leasing space in buildings that are a car ride away from the school’s main campus. Sometimes, students have to drive between classes, he said. Expanding its Nampa campus will create a better learning environment for students where they organically “rub shoulders” more often, he said.
“When you’re in a distributed model, it puts more of the burden on the student to figure out where they need to go,” Jones said. “That’s a lot to ask of people who are taking a big step in their lives … the more we can congregate learning, I think you get enhancements on that experience.”
Two companies, ESI and Cushing Terrell, will build the new buildings, a news release from the college said. The college plans to debut the agricultural science and horticulture building and the health and sciences building in the fall of 2025, while the student learning hub opening is slated for fall 2026, the release said.
The projects are part of the college’s first phase of expansion, said Ashley Smith, the college’s community relations director. The health and sciences building is estimated to cost $31 million; the agricultural science and horticulture building will cost $17 million, followed by a second phase that will cost $8 million; and the student learning hub will cost $22 million, Smith said.
Funding for the project comes from four main sources, Jones said: money that the college has designated for the expansion, state Legislature authorizations, certificates of participation (tax-exempt bonds) and contributions from local employers.
The Idaho Legislature has been very supportive of the college, Jones said. The college received $15 million from the Legislature in 2022, and $15.7 million this year, Smith said.
NEW BUILDINGS OVERVIEW
The new health and sciences building will provide classroom space for three of the school’s programs — nursing, biology and medical assistant — under one roof. Building classroom space that is “purpose-driven,” or built specifically for students to learn and practice certain skills, makes for a more beneficial learning environment, Jones said. For example, nursing students could practice specific skills and patient procedures in a medical-like setting, he said.
The school would “never be able to make that investment in a lease space where we don’t know if next year’s rent is going to go up so much that we have to find another building,” Jones said.
The agricultural science and horticultural buildings will be built on 40 acres and will include a demonstration farm, Jones said. The college currently leases space from the Idaho Penitentiary, so it will be beneficial to have instruction space and farming space in one location, he said.
The 35,000-square-foot student learning hub will have space for students to showcase their learning and meet with prospective employers, as well as having the career center and other academic resources in a central location, he said.
The expansion projects are about meeting the needs of students, the community and workforce, Jones said. Already, the college has hosted representatives from New York community colleges who are interested to see how CWI is structuring itself to support Micron’s new factory, which the company announced in 2022.
“When you have first-rate facilities, you attract first-rate opportunities, and employers want to be near you and get connected,” Jones said.