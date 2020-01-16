CALDWELL — The College of Idaho plans to host a candlelight march to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. at Indian Creek Plaza on Sunday.
The march is set to begin at 7 p.m. at the plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave., and will end at the college campus. There, Boise-based teacher and activist J. Dallas Gudgell will deliver a message titled, “Is the moral arc of the universe just? … Not without our help" in the Langroise Center for Performing and Visual Arts' Recital Hall, 2112 Cleveland Blvd.
Gudgell has nearly four decades of experience in environmental science, human rights, and social and environmental advocacy, according to a press release from the college. He has worked closely with elected officials on issues involving education, indigenous concerns, human rights and environmental protection.
College of Idaho's MLK Day events will continue Monday with a service project at Farmway Village in Caldwell at 9 a.m. At 10:30 a.m., the YMCA will host a poverty simulation in Simplot Dining Hall South. At 1:30 p.m., there will be a forum on homelessness in the Langroise Center Recital Hall.