CALDWELL — College of Idaho plans to host a candlelight march to celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr., at Indian Creek Plaza on Sunday.
The march is set to begin at 7 p.m. at the plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave., and will end at College of Idaho. There, Boise-based teacher and activist J. Dallas Gudgell will deliver a message entitled,“Is the moral arc of the universe just? … Not without our help" in the Langroise Center for Performing and Visual Arts' Recital Hall at the college, 2112 Cleveland Blvd., according to a College of Idaho press release.
Gudgell has nearly four decades of experience in environmental science, human rights, and social and environmental advocacy. He also is an avid backcountry backpacker and conservationist. He has worked closely with elected officials on issues involving education, indigenous concerns, human rights and environmental protection, according to the release.
College of Idaho's MLK Day events will continue Monday with a service project at Farmway Village in Caldwell at 9 a.m. At 10:30 a.m., the YMCA will host a poverty simulation in Simplot Dining Hall South. At 1:30 p.m., there will be a forum on homelessness in the Langroise Center Recital Hall.