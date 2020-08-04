CALDWELL — The College of Idaho will still begin classes on Aug. 19 but now the majority of those classes will be taught exclusively online. The Caldwell-based private college was the first Idaho college or university to announce in May its fall plans for in-person classes. Those plans have changed.
“We know that the past four months have been filled with challenges and, unfortunately, the next several months will likely see many of them continue. We appreciate everyone’s understanding as we try to make healthy, safe choices for our students, faculty, and staff,” said co-presidents Doug Brigham and Jim Everett in a reopening plan posted on the college’s website.
C of I will open residence halls for some students to live on campus. But this is an elective option and reserved for students who do not have access to computers or reliable internet, or others who are unable to travel home due to visa complications or COVID-19 outbreaks in the area in which they live.
C of I’s re-opening plan is broken up into six phases. The Yotes will begin later this month in Phase 2, where a majority of courses will be taught online. Students have the option to apply to live on campus, or they can choose to live at home. No in-person extracurricular activities will be offered. Phases 3 and 4 offer a hybrid of in-person and online classes. Restrictions ease in phase 5 and phase 6 is a “return to nearly normal function.” The college has been in Phase 1 since March 13 when all spring courses were moved online.
“We will be working diligently within this model to build relationships and community,” wrote Brigham and Everett.
The college has continued to provide housing for nearly 200 students, including international students who were unable to return home.