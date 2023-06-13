2022 INBRE Conference-0102.jpeg

Ahmed Nurkovic, a College of Idaho graduate, has formed a hypothesis that may lay the foundations for a type 1 diabetes cure.

 Jerome A. Pollos

Type 1 diabetes affects over 28 million people around the world, including 9 million people in the U.S. alone. College of Idaho graduate Ahmed Nurkovic has formed a hypothesis that may lay the foundations for a cure.

This hypothetical has earned Nurkovic a place at Imperial College London where he will pursue his master’s degree, with an additional fully funded offer to fulfill his Ph.D. studies. Imperial College is ranked No. 6 (QS Rankings) globally when it comes to master's programs. (The QS World University Rankings are a ranking of the world’s top universities produced by Quacquarelli Symonds published annually since 2004.) While there, Nurkovic will receive a grant covering the entirety of his research thanks to funding from future supervisor Dr. Jun Ishihara.

