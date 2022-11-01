Election 2022 Idaho logo for use with election stories Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


In District 16, Democratic incumbent Colin Nash is running against Republican Jackie Davidson for House Seat B.

Davidson has outspent Nash since the primary, raising $6,283 to Nash's $1,824, as of Tuesday morning.

Colin Nash

Colin Nash
Jackie Davidson

Jackie Davidson

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

Recommended for you

Load comments