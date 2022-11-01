In District 16, Democratic incumbent Colin Nash is running against Republican Jackie Davidson for House Seat B.
Davidson has outspent Nash since the primary, raising $6,283 to Nash's $1,824, as of Tuesday morning.
The district covers parts of Ada County, west Boise, and Garden City.
Ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, the Idaho Press compiled information about the two candidates.
Davidson did not return multiple requests for an interview.
Nash
Nash, who is in his first term in the House, lives in Boise with his wife and two kids. He graduated from Weber State University and Concordia University School of Law.
He was born in Louisville, Kentucky, and moved to Idaho after high school, Nash said. He served a mission for his church in the Gem State and decided he wanted to live here afterward.
“I'm running because I feel like I represent someone who is experiencing the same problems that most Idahoans are,” Nash said. “I'm the youngest person in the Legislature today. And I feel the crunch of housing.”
He said the increased cost of housing is one of the biggest issues facing Idaho and rising interest rates aren’t helping. The overall rising cost of living is another issue, he said. Nash also said reproductive rights is another issue, both when it comes to abortion and birth control.
Idaho also is dealing with a polarized Legislature. Nash said as a Democrat in the super minority, he has been able to find creative ways to move his agenda.
For example, Nash pointed to SB 1089, which he co-sponsored; the bill eliminated the spousal rape loophole.
“So finding issues that most people can agree upon, which there are a lot, if we just try our hardest to look for them,” Nash said.
In his eyes, the ideal role of government is for the general welfare of the public, Nash said.
“I'm a better choice than my opponent because I represent the values of district 16 voters,” Nash said. “I am willing to go to the capitol and get things done for people and put the partisan politics aside to do that.”
Davidson
Davidson is a 40-year Boise resident and small business owner, according to her website.
In a YouTube video, she said she loved Idaho and was running to make sure her grandchildren have the same opportunities she had in the Gem State. She also said, “We are in a battle for liberty,” according to her website. Her passion to keep freedom and rights is part of why she is running.
“Remember … Never give away your rights,” a message on her website reads. “If you do, it is likely you will never get them back.”
Davidson previously ran against Nash in 2020. At the time, she shared posts that were removed by Facebook and her page had inaccurate information and conspiracy theories, the Idaho Statesman reported at the time.
She has continued to post information that has been flagged, however. The Idaho Press found a post from September on her Facebook that the company put a misinformation warning on.
In a recent YouTube video, Davidson said absentee ballots open the door to fraud.
“We don’t have to prove that fraud exists,” Davidson said. “The Republican Party can be proactive in securing our elections from fraud.”
Voter fraud is very rare, according to multiple news reports and studies.
On her list of issues, she included the right of free speech as well as removing books from libraries, which is an issue many see as going against the First Amendment.
For example, in a 1982 decision, Supreme Court Justice William J. Brennan Jr. wrote that “school boards may not remove books from school library shelves simply because they dislike the ideas contained in those books.”
She said on social media she also supports tax rate cuts, property tax relief, eliminating the grocery tax, personhood right to human beings and cleaning up voter rolls.
“Legislators are not the leaders,” Davidson said. “They are the servants. And I will work towards serving the people of District 16 and Idaho.”