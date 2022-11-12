Early Snowpack

Snow covers the foothills above downtown Boise forming the start of an early snowpack, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

The normal high temperature for Boise on Nov. 9 is 52 degrees. But last week on that day, the high was just in the 30s.

Even in mid-November, Boise’s normal highs are in the 40s, said Troy Lindquist, a senior hydrologist with the National Weather Service. That said, the Treasure Valley’s cold weather last week in tandem with the snow that fell is good news for Idaho’s water supply, he said.

