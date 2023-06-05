Pride in the Park Coeur d'Alene

A musical miniparade with the PJAMRS Community Marching Band winds its way through Coeur d’Alene Park on Saturday during the Pride in the Park event. 

 COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW

A year after a white nationalist group tried to disrupt Pride in the Park in Coeur d’Alene, the annual event returned and stayed focused on its roots: celebrating the LGBTQ community.

Tamara Kermelis, a Hayden resident, said she attended with her kids to show support. She said Pride at the Park felt more peaceful than last year – when she saw protesters open carrying assault rifles.

Originally published June 3 in the Spokesman-Review.

