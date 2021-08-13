We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email



A 36-year-old Eagle man is dead following a kayaking accident on the Payette River.
Nicholas Zawadzki was last seen going through rapids before he went underwater and didn't resurface. The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday near milepost 77 on Highway 55, just south of the Banks-Lowman Road intersection in Boise County, according to the Boise County Sheriff's Office.
The Bear Valley Rafting Company and Cascade Raft and Kayak searched the Payette River for Zawadzki until dusk on Monday, the Boise County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
On Tuesday, according to officials, the rafting companies' search efforts were joined by the Boise County Sheriff's Office and Garden Valley Fire. The search included the use of a private helicopter.
Zawadzki was the co-founder of Hydrus Board Tech, an Eagle-based company that makes stand-up paddleboards, the Boise County Sheriff's Office confirmed.
According to a post on Hydrus Board Tech's Facebook page, Zawadzki was an experienced paddler and was wearing proper protective gear, including a helmet and life jacket, at the time of the accident.