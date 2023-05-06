Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


On Wednesday, 85-year-old Frank Brady flew for what could be the last time.

There are not enough words to describe the atmosphere at Nampa Airport on that cloudy morning, Brady’s daughter, Mary Pera, said.

Last Flight

Frank Brady, 85, places his hands on the controls of a Cessna 182G as he takes a flight with aircraft owner and family friend Stacey Budell over the Treasure Valley on Wednesday.
Last Flight

Frank Brady, 85, whispers a message to his daughter, Mary Pera after a flight at the Nampa Airport, Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She covers Boise and Ada County with an emphasis on education. Follow her on Twitter @EmilyWhite177 and email her at ewhite@idahopress.com

Reporter

Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She is a graduate from Utah State University and holds degrees in journalism and English. Previously, White worked as a reporter and content manager at the Utah Statesman. In her free time, she can be found baking or watching a good movie.

Recommended for you

Load comments