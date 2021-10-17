BOISE — Mikey Lupercio didn’t think much of a plume of smoke near his Boise home on a recent Wednesday afternoon. That is, until he and his wife, Latasha, heard helicopters overhead. Then came a siren from local fire crews urging evacuations.
“It was quite an ordeal,” Lupercio said of the Oct. 6 Goose Fire in the Boise foothills. “It could’ve been a lot worse, but still, (it’s) something to take a lot of precautions for.”
No homes were lost in the Goose Fire, which burned nearly 450 acres, according to local fire officials. But a recent report suggests more extreme wildfires, such as the 2007 Murphy Complex Fire that burned 650,000 acres across southern Idaho, could pose significant risk to Idaho’s housing stock.
CoreLogic, an Irvine, California-based financial services company, studied dangers to housing in wildfire-prone states. While one might assume California homes are most at-risk of wildfire — and it’s true that the Golden State has the highest number of homes in the line of fire — the report found that large fires actually pose a threat to a higher percentage of Idaho housing.
“The number of homes at risk in the state is a larger fraction of the total number of homes in the state,” the report says. “This may also lead to longer recovery times as a larger portion of the population may be displaced because their homes were destroyed.”
The Goose Fire threatened homes in Eagle and Boise. Some watched from their houses as firefighters beat back flames.
Boise resident Shayne Arakaki and his family didn’t stick around as the fire came within a couple hundred yards of their home off Hill Road. The family evacuated soon after flames were visible in the nearby hills. Arakaki, at the time, thought, “we just need to get out.”
“It was a pretty close call,” he said.
It’s not the only close call in recent years. In 2019, a grass fire threatened half a dozen homes near Kuna. Southwest Ada County resident Michael Cook told the Idaho Press that the fire singed a fence on his property, but nothing else was damaged.
One family wasn’t as lucky in 2016, when a 19-year-old lighting roman candles sparked the Table Rock Fire that destroyed their home. Similarly, the Goose Fire was caused by teenagers lighting fireworks in the foothills. The vast majority of wildfires are caused by people.
According to the CoreLogic report, if Idaho experiences a “one in 50-year” wildfire, an estimated 1,709 of 768,815, or 0.22%, of homes would be lost. That’s second only to Wyoming, which would lose 0.28%.
The Idaho counties most at risk include Blaine, Ada, Bannock, Canyon and Bonner, the report says. Residents of Bannock County, home to Pocatello, fell victim to a 2012 wildfire that burned 66 homes.
High winds and dry conditions fueled Pocatello’s Charlotte Fire, similar to the 2008 Oregon Trail Fire in southeast Boise, which killed one person, Boise State University professor Mary Ellen Ryder, and destroyed 10 homes. Fires in the Treasure Valley are not a recent phenomenon, but drought, in Idaho and elsewhere in the West, is increasing the frequency and intensity of them.
CoreLogic’s report recommends homeowners and local governments put measures in place to mitigate fire opportunities. A coalition of public and private entities in Ada County began doing just that after a 2009 wildfire near State Highway 16, which burned 4,700 acres and damaged more than 60 structures — the second destructive wildfire in as many years.
Ada Fire Adapted Communities is a partnership between local and regional emergency response agencies, municipalities, homeowners associations and other private groups. The group organizes projects to reduce fire danger, such as a neighborhood chipping program. Members of the Boise Parks and Recreation Department and Fire Department will dispose of hazardous, flammable materials from around a home.
“Wildfire is everyone’s fight,” Boise Fire Captain Jerry McAdams said in a recent video. “We all need to work at this together.”
Lupercio and Arakaki are both members of a local Jehovah’s Witnesses congregation, through which they receive regular training to prepare for natural disasters. They’re trained to maintain “go bags” with food, clothes and important documents, or copies of documents, in the event a quick escape is necessary.
“There’s always something that can go wrong,” Lupercio said.
Another suggestion in the CoreLogic report is to ensure your home is fully insured against fire. After the 2017 Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa, California, destroyed thousands of homes, many homeowners in subsequent years battled insurance companies for cash to rebuild.
Arakaki said his home is insured, but he needs to double-check that one peril is covered.
“It probably would be good to make sure that fire is included,” he said with a laugh.