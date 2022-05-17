Ada County voters appeared close to choosing Matt Clifford to be the Republican nominee for sheriff, according to preliminary election results in Tuesday night's Idaho primary.
Tom Dayley was leading in the Republican primary for District 3 commissioner. Sharon Ullman told the Idaho Press Tuesday night she had called Dayley to congratulate him on his victory.
With 154 of 197 precincts reporting, Clifford was leading Doug Traubel by over 16,000 votes for the sheriff nomination, according to preliminary election results. He had taken home 66% of the vote at that time.
Dayley had a narrow lead over Sharon Ullman for the commissioner seat, with Dawn Retzlaff in third. Dayley had a lead of over 1,000 votes, with 38.5% of the vote.
The commissioner nominee will face Patricia Nilsson and Anthony (Tony) Jones in the general election. The sheriff nominee will face Democratic Sheriff Candidate Victor McCraw in November.
"I have a lot of backing with the Fraternal Order of Police, Ada County Sheriff's employee association, all the Republican mayors in Ada County," Clifford said Tuesday night. "I've been working really hard during this campaign."
The two races, in some ways, are inextricably linked, because current District 3 Commissioner Kendra Kenyon announced earlier this year she would not seek a second term. Kenyon, the lone Democrat, cited growing hostility, including verbal threats from supporters of Traubel’s previous bid for Ada County sheriff, according to reporting from BoiseDev.
Last year, Clifford was appointed sheriff after former sheriff Steve Bartlett resigned on Memorial Day. Traubel drew headlines last year for antisemitic comments and questioning rape victim data.
Clifford raised almost $35,000 more than Traubel leading up to Tuesday's primary.
On election night, Clifford said the Idaho Republican Party's split had affected the primary.
"I think a lot of far-right extremists have attached themselves to this race and not in my favor," Clifford said.
Traubel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The three Republicans running for a chance to replace Kenyon were Dayley, a three-time state representative; advocate and former Commissioner Sharon Ulman; and former homicide detective Dawn Retzlaff.
Retzlaff raised $23,000, slightly more than the $20,000 Ullman raised and higher than the $12,000 Dayley raised. However, Retzlaff also had dozens more donors than the other two candidates.
On Tuesday night, Retzlaff declined to comment and Ullman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Dayley said he anticipated the race would be close.
"I hope to be the winner but the key is we will have a strong candidate in the fall," Dayley said.
Ullman has faced criticism from when she previously was on the board, for her role in an ill-fated contract with Eagle-based Dynamis Energy LLC. The county gave $2 million to the company to design a waste-to-energy plant, but Dynamis found itself the subject of a lawsuit, an investigation by a former FBI agent and opposition from local residents. Ullman said the project was misrepresented and got a bad reputation.
Assessor
Rebecca Arnold held a narrow lead for the Republican nomination for Ada County assessor, ahead of three other candidates, according to preliminary election results. She captured nearly 35% of the nearly 43,000 votes recorded by the Idaho Press print deadline.
Longtime Ada County Assessor Bob McQuade is retiring.