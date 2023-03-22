Originally published March 22 on KTVB.COM.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed the 'Clean Slate Act' into law Wednesday, the sponsor of the bill announced via Twitter.
Originally published March 22 on KTVB.COM.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed the 'Clean Slate Act' into law Wednesday, the sponsor of the bill announced via Twitter.
Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, posted on social media that Little had signed the act, which would allow low-level offenders to petition the court for the sealing of their records if they have not committed a crime in the last five years.
The act would only apply to someone with a misdemeanor that is not an assaultive or violent misdemeanor — meaning stalking, sexual battery, domestic violence, or assault, among others.
"Spread the word to anyone you know with minor nonviolent offenses on their record that are limiting their life opportunities," Rubel wrote.
The act doesn’t work as a pardon or full cleanse of records — it simply removes a conviction or record from public view, promoting the idea of people with a minor conviction still being able to obtain a job or housing.
Rubel said she worked with major stakeholders to create a list of minor offenses that would qualify for this one-time opportunity. She added that the prosecutors wanted the list of offenses that would qualify to be very short.
"So to be clear, this is not for rapists and murderers. This is for the offenses like one-time, low-level marijuana possession. At most, really, some of it is like littering, passing a school bus," Rubel said in a previous interview.
The court would have to hold a hearing on the petition in order to find that the person has complied with the restrictions within the act in order to have their records sealed.
More from KTVB.COM:
Sign up today for one of our great newsletters and get headlines right in your inbox every morning.
Sign up now!
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.