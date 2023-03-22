ID Democrats Press conference (copy)

Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, speaks during a press conference about the lack of progress made so far this legislative session on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published March 22 on KTVB.COM.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed the 'Clean Slate Act' into law Wednesday, the sponsor of the bill announced via Twitter.

Recommended for you

Load comments