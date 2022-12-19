Idaho clean energy advocates

Idaho Energy Freedom is a group formed in September with a stated goal of educating Idahoans about the economic benefits of energy options for consumers and communities, according to the organization’s website.

 Courtesy of the U.S. Department of Energy

Originally published Dec. 8 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

A group of clean energy advocates from across the state have formed a new advisory council that plans to host an education day for the Idaho Legislature on Jan. 18, according to a press release.

