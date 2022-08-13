Support Local Journalism


BOISE — Widely reported claims that an Idaho education funding initiative actually would raise taxes by $570 million appear to be unfounded, and a drafting error in the initiative’s inflation factor originated in the Idaho Attorney General’s office.

“We now know it was an inadvertent typographical error that was made by our office in the Certificate of Review,” Chief Deputy Attorney General Brian Kane told the Idaho Press in an email on Thursday. “The mistake is ours.”

