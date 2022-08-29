cj strike.jpeg (copy)

Sturgeon fishing in the Snake River between Canyon Creek and Rattlesnake Creek is closed until Sept. 25. High heat has results in the deaths of fish in CJ Strike Reservoir.

 Photo by Pete Zimowsky/file

Originally published Aug. 26 on KTVB.COM.

Idaho has had a hotter-than-normal summer, with this year setting the record for the highest number of days with triple-digit temperatures in the state. Through Sunday, that number stood at 22 days.

