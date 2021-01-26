Nampa's Parks and Recreation Department is seeking community feedback on a new dog park planned for west Nampa.
The proposed dog park will be built on Smith Avenue between Midway and Middleton roads to help meet the demands of population growth. It will be funded by impact fees collected for parks, the city said in a press release.
Construction is anticipated to begin this summer or fall, with an opening in the summer of 2022 or spring of 2023.
“The new dog park will have a variety of walking paths that will allow our community the opportunity to safely exercise and play while allowing their dog to run off leash," said Darrin Johnson, Parks and Recreation Director Darrin Johnson said.
Residents can review the proposed park plan and complete a short survey online by Feb. 8 or reserve a time to meet in-person with parks staff in person on Feb. 4. Find the survey and reservations at nampaparks.org. For more information call 208-468-5858.
Nampa's existing Amity Dog Park is about four miles away from the proposed second park. It was built in 2009 on six acres.