The Nampa City Council approved the purchase of Centennial Golf Course and Ridgecrest Golf Club for a price tag of over $5.5 million.
The purchase, which was made from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, was finalized on Tuesday night during Nampa’s city council meeting.
According to a news release from the city, Nampa started leasing land from the state to build Centennial Golf Course in 1983. Land improvements were made by the city and volunteers and, because of the sport’s popularity in the early '90s, Nampa leased more land from Idaho to establish Ridgecrest Golf Club in 1996.
Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling said the city has been exploring its options to purchase the land for about 17 years.
“This was a community-wide effort to first build the golf courses and now finally own them,” Kling said in a prepared statement. “It would not have been possible without the collaboration of Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, the support of the golf commission and community members and the countless hours by our Parks and Recreation staff.”
Nampa Parks and Recreation Director Darrin Johnson praised city residents and officials, as well as the state, for the collaborative effort to preserve the land for the community.
“With Nampa purchasing and having ownership of the two golf course properties, we can forever maintain golf and offer other recreational opportunities that will enhance the quality of life throughout the Treasure Valley,” Johnson said in the news release.
Funding for the purchase will come from city reserves, according to the news release; $3 million will come from the golf fund reserves and the remaining balance of $2,690,775 will come from the city’s general fund reserves.
“This has been a long time coming,” said Randy Aldridge, president of the Men’s Senior Golf Association at Centennial Golf Course. “We accomplished something we never thought would be accomplished.”