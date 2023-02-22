Ridgecrest Golf Club

A view of the general landscape at the Ridgecrest Golf Club in Nampa. 

 Photo provided by the city of Nampa

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Nampa City Council approved the purchase of Centennial Golf Course and Ridgecrest Golf Club for a price tag of over $5.5 million.

The purchase, which was made from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, was finalized on Tuesday night during Nampa’s city council meeting.

Centennial Golf Course.png

Golfers take the green at Centennial Golf Course in Nampa. 

Recommended for you

Load comments