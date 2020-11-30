Whether families are looking for traditional favorites or would like to try something new this year, the City of Meridian is offering a variety of fun and festive options "appropriate for the times in which we’re living" and, "with just the right amount of holiday cheer!"
Santa’s Mailbox
Children are encouraged to drop a letter to Santa into Santa’s Mailbox through Dec. 17 outside Meridian City Hall, 33 E. Broadway Ave. Letters with a legible return address will receive a response in the mail from Santa before Christmas.
Zoom with Santa
New this year, Santa will virtually meet with children via Zoom. Parents or guardians can go online to register their child for a 3-4 minute private virtual meeting with Santa. Advanced reservations are required.
Virtual Christmas Tree Lighting
The City of Meridian’s official Christmas tree will be lit on Friday, Dec. 4. The tree lighting will be streamed live on the City of Meridian’s Facebook page, facebook.com/MeridianIdaho. "This is a virtual event and not for in-person attendance." Once illuminated, the 40-foot blue spruce, donated by a Meridian family, can be viewed nightly in Generations Plaza, the corner of Main Street and Idaho Avenue.
Downtown Business Decorating Contest
Community members can visit each of Meridian's downtown business and vote online for their favorite Christmas decorations Dec. 4–20. A downloadable map of participating businesses, along with the ballot, can be found at meridiandowntown.org. Winners will be announced on Dec. 21.
Winterland In the Bag
Also new this year, Meridian Parks and Recreation and All American Insurance will hand out free Christmas bags filled with holiday craft projects and other small treats suitable for young children 10 a.m. to noon (or while supplies last) Saturday, Dec. 12 outside the Meridian Community Center, 201 E. Idaho Ave.
Meridian Ornament Drop
The Meridian Arts Commission is hosting the First Annual Meridian Ornament Drop, where residents of all ages and artistic abilities are encouraged to make handmade Christmas ornaments to “drop” in downtown Meridian. Ornaments can be hung from trees, propped on window sills, or placed in any number of creative locations Dec. 12-13 Those lucky enough to find an ornament (only one per person, please) are encouraged to post a photo of it on social media using the hashtag #meridianornamentdrop, and can keep it.
Salvation Army Angel Tree Toy Drive (Virtual)
This program helps provide families in need with assistance, especially when it comes to providing Christmas gifts for their children. Community members can help now through Dec. 11 by visiting christmasinmeridian.org and choosing to purchase a specific gift or to make a cash donation. This event is also presented by 670 KBOI, and KBOI 2 News.
There's more
A variety of other holiday activities and events can be found on the City of Meridian’s Community Calendar at meridiancity.org/calendar or via the Christmas in Meridian website.