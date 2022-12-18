Eagle City Hall

After disbanding the city’s art commission on Sept. 20, the city of Eagle filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against one of the former members and several companies.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Originally published Dec. 14 on KTVB.COM.

Beautifying the bedroom town of Eagle takes a whole team of creative volunteers – many of whom served on the now-dissolved Eagle Arts Commission.

