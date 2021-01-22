CALDWELL — Caldwell city buildings will reopen to the public Feb. 1, due to the recent rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, the city said in a press release.
Enhanced cleaning and sanitization measures will remain in place for all city buildings. Masks are encouraged, and hand sanitizer will be provided. City officials also encourage the public to practice physical distancing when inside city buildings.
Public meetings for the city will remain virtual. Click here to sign up to testify at a public hearing.
The Caldwell Public Library will remain closed for browsing, but curbside pickups and computer appointments will continue. Library patrons can meet a librarian at the east entrance of the library about retrieving items, placing holds, applying for a library card and general questions.
The library also has increased the number of mobile hotspots available for checkout and will continue hosting its programs virtually.