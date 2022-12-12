The city of Boise saved $5.3 million on personnel expenses due to turnover and unfilled positions in Fiscal Year 2022, but spent the same amount in overtime payroll, according to an end-of-year report. Almost every department in the report was impacted by labor shortages, working with fewer people as Boise itself kept growing.
Boise’s city council is set to have a presentation on the report during Tuesday’s city council meeting.
“Growth challenges us to do what other cities have struggled to do — protect the heart of our city while welcoming newcomers with open arms,” Mayor Lauren McLean wrote at the beginning of the report. “Boiseans respond to these challenges as we always have: addressing them head on and seeking opportunity in them.”
During Fiscal Year 2022, general fund revenues were around $8 million below expenditures, though both were below revised budget figures.
"You will see in this report that the city is in a very healthy financial situation as we continue to work with our staff and residents to achieve a vision for Boise that includes opportunity for everyone, jobs of the future, strong community partnerships, vibrant neighborhoods, and homes we can afford," McLean wrote.
Many departments were impacted by staff shortages. Arts & History was below budget by $12,000 because it couldn’t hire enough part-time temporary labor and saved another $28,000 because it couldn’t find contractors to work on artwork repairs. But the artwork repair costs will be incurred in Fiscal Year 2023.
City council’s personnel expenses were $10,000 below budget, the Office of Community Engagement pocketed $87,000 due to vacancies and the Finance and Administration department spent $102,000 less than budgeted because of “higher vacancy levels.”
For the finance department, grant revenue was $274,000 below budget because two grant analyst positions were vacant and one other was filled in May. Professional services for the department were also hundreds of thousands of dollars below budget because staffing shortages delayed two projects.
The library department was under budget by $343,000 due to personnel savings as a result of numerous vacancies. The library also saved $30,000 in janitorial services because the contracted agency was short-staffed.
At the beginning of the year, the library had the highest vacancy rate at almost 25%, as previously reported.
In January, the city had 228 unfilled positions, the Idaho Press previously reported. At the time, the city’s vacancy rate was over 8%, more than the typical 4% to 6% vacancy rate.
And in 2021, turnover was over 16%.
Former Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said in January there were 31 unfilled positions in the police department.
The police saved $644,000 in personnel expenses in Fiscal Year 2022, because of retirements and insufficient applicants to fill vacant positions. But police also spent $1.2 million in overtime, and went over budget on ammunition, fuel and vehicle maintenance, according to the report.
“A high level of police vacancies is due to retirements, resignations, the addition of some new positions, and recruitment challenges,” the report said. “New police officer staffing should increase by up to 30 in FY 2023, with academy classes planned for January and July. The department does expect to have unfilled police officer positions continue through FY 2023.”
Both police and city representatives said in January that the local housing market and cost of living posed challenges for recruitment and retention.
“We had had recruits that were in process … that have watched the housing market here tick up and about halfway through the background process called and said I don’t think that I can afford the quality of life,” Lee said at the time. “I’m going to withdraw my application.”
Previous issues for the city included compensation and COVID-19.
“We’re not only trying to increase staffing, but we’re replacing those we just hired,” Human Resources Director Sarah Borden said at the beginning of the year. “So it just starts to feel like you’re treading in water a little bit.”
Growth and good weather
Boise kept on growing this year, to the point where development fee revenues of $17.8 million broke Fiscal Year 2021’s record-high figure, the report said.
“The pandemic had limited impacts on area construction development revenues in FY 2020 and FY 2021,” the report said. “Years of high in-migration and a housing shortage have resulted in many large multifamily projects being planned and built, and numerous large commercial projects continue to be planned and built as well.”
Multifamily permits increased by two, about 2.9% over FY 2021. However, the number of new single-family permits went down by 317, a decrease of about 36.8%. Total permits issued went down slightly, by about 3.6%.
Part of that decrease is because of staff limitations that made building plan reviews take more time.
But there was some good news this year.
Good weather and increased attendance led to $1.2 million in golf revenue including green fees, driving range fees and cart fees.
Idaho Ice World implemented a new business model which increased ice rental revenue by $418,000. Parks and Recreation pools generated over $180,000 above its budget. And Zoo Boise earned $426,000 above budget because of increased attendance.
It was a wild ride in Boise this year, perhaps alluded to by the image of the Boise Pride Festival on the front of the report. Several of the festival's sponsors canceled at the last minute after one of the scheduled events, a kids drag show, drew national attention.
Recent scandals in the police department have included Lee's resignation, and later, an investigation into a former BPD captain's ties to white supremacist groups, and the firing of the Director of Police Accountability Jesus Jara.
But at the end of her mayor’s message, McLean struck a tone of optimism.
“As I look to the coming year, only one thing is certain — we will face change, and we will face it as we always do, together,” McLean wrote. “Boise is always at her best when we work together, in common purpose, to care for one another and this place we call home.”