BOISE — The city of Boise is looking for residents to weigh in on a new districting commission ordinance.

The ordinance draws out district boundary updates and allows the districting commission to make those changes, approved by the Boise City Council.

For citizens to give their thoughts about the ordinance, they are encouraged to fill out a form on the website.

The city of Boise must hear from citizens by noon on Monday, May 2. The city council is expected to make its decision on the ordinance on May 3.

