Subscribe
BOISE — The city of Boise is looking for residents to weigh in on a new districting commission ordinance.
The ordinance draws out district boundary updates and allows the districting commission to make those changes, approved by the Boise City Council.
The full draft can be found on the city’s website, cityofboise.org.
For citizens to give their thoughts about the ordinance, they are encouraged to fill out a form on the website.
The city of Boise must hear from citizens by noon on Monday, May 2. The city council is expected to make its decision on the ordinance on May 3.
Sign up today for one of our great newsletters and get headlines right in your inbox every morning.
Sign up now!
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.