BOISE — The city of Boise is creating its first Climate Action Division, tasked with creating a plan to combat climate change's impacts on Boise.
The division is being formed with existing city staff who will "put a singular focus on climate change, preparedness, and innovation," a city press release said Tuesday.
"The risk to all Boiseans of climate inaction is substantial," the release said. "A 2016 Climate Adaptation Assessment led by the University of Idaho and conducted specifically for the City of Boise to measure climate impacts in the Treasure Valley outlined eight impacts for our region."
Those impacts include increased drought frequency, poor air quality from large fires, and heat stress days.
"The city hopes to deepen the community understanding of how these climate change risks will impact Boiseans and will develop actions that will help mitigate the risks to our community," according to the release.
The division will create Boise's first climate action plan based on data and policy analysis and community input. The plan will emphasize health and economic opportunity and will include a climate justice baseline report.
The division will coordinate Boise's existing climate efforts, including the plan to use 100% clean electricity by 2035, the Transportation Action Plan, waste reduction, open space, water resource planning and a forthcoming goal around methane and geothermal energy in the city, according to the division's website.