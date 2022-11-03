Art in the Park (copy)

This Idaho Press file photo shows people at the annual Art in the Park event at Julia Davis Park in Boise. Julia Davis is one of three Boise parks that's expected to have free public Wi-Fi as early as fall 2023. 

 Jake King/Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Nov. 2 on KTVB.COM.

Ann Morrison, Julia Davis, and Cecil Andrus parks could have free public Wi-Fi as early as fall 2023, according to the city of Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway.

Recommended for you

Load comments