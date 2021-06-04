BOISE — A park under construction at 11th and Bannock Streets in downtown Boise will be named in honor of Cherie Buckner-Webb.
Mayor Lauren McLean announced in a city news release that the will be named after Buckner-Webb, a "political trailblazer and fifth-generation Idahoan."
Buckner-Webb has spent her career breaking down barriers, the release said. She was the first Black woman elected to the Idaho Legislature, serving in the state House of Representatives from 2010 to 2012 and then serving three terms in the Idaho State Senate, wrapping up her final term in 2020.
“Naming this park for Cherie Buckner-Webb honors this trailblazing Boisean who, while making our community a better place has inspired and empowered generations of Boiseans,” McLean said in the release. “Now everyone who visits this beautiful downtown park will hear her name and have the opportunity to learn about her legacy of service to Boise and the state of Idaho.”
Buckner-Webb’s family has lived in Idaho since 1905 and she was part of the effort to establish the Idaho Black History Museum in Boise, the Idaho Press previously reported.
The museum is located in the historic St. Paul Baptist Church — Buckner-Webb’s great-grandfather’s former church — now located in Julia Davis Park. Her son, Phillip Thompson, runs the museum and is carrying on her legacy of local service, the release said.
“Boise afforded opportunities that were denied elsewhere," Buckner-Webb said in the release. "For 115 years my family has purposefully and proudly chosen to make Boise our home. I am humbled and honored by the naming of this park. It stands as a testament to the foundation of contribution to community laid by my family across generations.”
Buckner-Webb is "a fierce human rights advocate who has dedicated much of her life to the Boise community," the release said.
Buckner-Webb, who owns a local consulting and coaching business that develops diversity training for executives, also has served on the boards of numerous local nonprofits and organizations, including the Women’s and Children’s Alliance, the Idaho Human Rights Education Center, and the Andrus Center for Public Policy.
Additionally, Buckner-Webb serves as a task force member for the city’s upcoming cultural site, the Erma Hayman House, located in the River Street neighborhood of downtown Boise.
Inspiration for the park name came directly from citizen submissions gathered during a public engagement process earlier this year, the release said. A group of project stakeholders tasked with sorting through the more than 1,200 name ideas identified the submission and support the mayor’s decision to name the park in Buckner-Webb’s honor. Before the park name is final, it will be considered by the Boise Parks and Recreation Commission and Boise City Council for approval, the release said. This process is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.
The park will be officially dedicated later this summer once construction is complete, the release said.