 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

The city of Boise is taking advantage of legislation that passed during last year’s session that it hopes will ease the burden of property taxes on its residents.

According to a news release from the city, Mayor Lauren McLean and the Boise City Council approved $1.2 million to fund the city’s Property Tax Rebate Program.  In turn, Boise homeowners who qualified for the state’s Circuit Breaker Program will also be eligible to receive a rebate for their remaining property tax bill.

