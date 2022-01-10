The city of Boise will hold a public hearing Tuesday on a proposed short-term rental ordinance. Short-term rentals are properties listed on websites like Airbnb and Vrbo, where people rent apartments, cabins and other spaces while on vacation.
Boise and the larger Treasure Valley is in the midst of a housing shortage and housing affordability crisis. The presence of short-term rentals in a neighborhood can significantly increase home prices, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition.
“People are struggling to afford a home in Boise, and this is one of many tools the city is creating to help ensure there is a home for everyone,” Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said in a news release. “I have heard the concerns about the impacts of short-term rentals on neighborhoods and the rental market.”
The ordinance proposes requirements like having a short-term rental license, proof of liability insurance and a local agent.
Other cities, like Honolulu and Ithaca, New York, have considered similar regulations, which have often been controversial.
This is not the first time Boise has aimed to regulate short-term rentals, according to KTVB. In 2019, Mayor Dave Bieter proposed requiring a permit or city approval, ensuring the property owner lived in the place they were renting and having only one short-term rental per property. He later backed off from the idea, after many residents opposed the proposals.
At the time, Boise Regional REALTORS and Idaho REALTORS came out in opposition of the regulations, saying the move would be a restriction of private property rights and a “significant overstep that threatens one of the most basic precepts of property ownership; the right to rent.”
Tuesday’s public meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Boise City Hall and can be viewed at the City of Boise Public Meetings YouTube page. Those who wish to testify can find more information about signing up at cityofboise.org, at the ‘public meetings’ link. Or, click here.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!