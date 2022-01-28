The job market is currently in a strange place, and the city of Boise is no exception. For every two job positions in Idaho, there’s one unemployed person.
Now, with 228 unfilled city positions and more in the police department, the city is looking at how it can hire and retain people. One big factor for applicants and employees: the housing market.
“Forty-five percent of non-retirees said that either compensation or cost of living was driving them to make this decision (to leave),” Human Resources Director Sarah Borden said during Tuesday’s Boise City Council meeting. “Compensation and cost of living are top of mind for certainly a number of employees who wanted to talk to us about it.”
COVID-19 has also taken a toll, Borden said, with some needing to spend time with or help family with health issues, or deal with mental health concerns of their own.
“We’re not only trying to increase staffing, but we’re replacing those we just hired,” Borden said. “So it just starts to feel like you’re treading in water a little bit.”
The city of Boise is currently looking at an 8.37% vacancy rate, which is more than the typical 4% to 6% vacancy rate. However, the vacancy rate for the state of Idaho sits at around 12%, according to Borden’s presentation on Tuesday night.
The workforce issues have touched virtually every department. The library has the highest vacancy rate at 24.7%. The number is largely due to turnover from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Councilmember Elaine Clegg and Borden. Turnover is also frequent in the library assistant position, Borden added.
The Boise Fire Department is only looking at a 2.7% vacancy rate, but Borden said it just had a recruit academy come through.
Turnover in general employees soared to 16.1% in 2021, with more retirements and non-retirements than normal. Turnover in contract employees has been more stable.
One focus for the retention strategies is compensation, including potential market rate adjustments, cost of living adjustments and performance pay. Another element is culture, which Councilmember Lisa Sànchez said was important.
“Folks are also valuing their lives more and valuing how and with whom they spend their lives with,” Sànchez said. “I think work culture is a big part of it.”
Another challenge might be attracting younger generations, Councilmember Luci Willits indicated. Willits asked Borden how the city could appeal to those different generations who see work differently.
The answer: hybrid work, Borden said.
When it comes to recruiting employees, the city of Boise is looking at advertising on social media, bilingual mail and advertising and reducing the wait time to access benefits.
The police department is seeing similar issues. Boise police currently employs 297 sworn officers, with 31 positions unfilled. The numbers are typical for the department, Chief Ryan Lee said, but the force is seeing distinct challenges, such as higher rates of resignations and retirements.
One is the national rhetoric around policing, though Lee said the issue isn’t as significant in Boise. The other is the cost of housing and wages, which Lee said is unique to Boise.
Denver is a comparable housing market, but the Denver Police Department’s top officers earn tens of thousands more than Boise officers annually, Lee said.
“We had had recruits that were in process … that have watched the housing market here tick up and about halfway through the background process called and said I don’t think that I can afford the quality of life,” Lee said. “I’m going to withdraw my application.”