The City of Boise is accepting public input to help highlight community members who have made a difference during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and other city leaders will consider all submissions, which can be made on the city’s website, according to a news release from the city. Nominees of recognition will be honored during this year’s State of the City address on Sept. 16. The submission period is open until Aug. 22.
Candidates to consider include someone who helped a neighbor in need, a medical professional or team, or an essential worker, the release said. No act of service is too small to be considered, the release said.
“It takes all of us working together to create a city for everyone and the dedication of our residents through an incredibly difficult time does not go unnoticed,” McLean said in the release. “I look forward to highlighting Boiseans who continue to sacrifice and serve our community daily.”