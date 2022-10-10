Boise Public Library (copy)
Idaho Press file photo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Oct. 8 on KTVB.COM.

The city of Boise has reached a settlement in a federal discrimination lawsuit filed by a former Boise Public Library employee.

Boise Public Library employee files sex discrimination complaint with Human Rights Commission
Human Rights Commission finds probable cause in Boise library discrimination complaint

Recommended for you

Load comments